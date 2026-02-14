default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Manager Torey Lovullo said Saturday that Kelly will start against the Dodgers on Opening Day, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

The 37-year-old entered camp as the favorite to start Opening Day, but the re-signing of Zac Gallen on Friday made the decision less obvious. Kelly posted a 3.22 ERA and 1.06 WHIP over 128.2 innings with Arizona last season but failed to match that production after being traded to Texas, where he put up a 4.23 ERA across 55.1 frames.

More News