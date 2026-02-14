Manager Torey Lovullo said Saturday that Kelly will start against the Dodgers on Opening Day, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

The 37-year-old entered camp as the favorite to start Opening Day, but the re-signing of Zac Gallen on Friday made the decision less obvious. Kelly posted a 3.22 ERA and 1.06 WHIP over 128.2 innings with Arizona last season but failed to match that production after being traded to Texas, where he put up a 4.23 ERA across 55.1 frames.