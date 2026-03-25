The Diamondbacks placed Kelly on the 15-day injured list Wednesday due to left intercostal nerve irritation.

While Kelly won't be part of the Arizona's Opening Day rotation, he may need to miss only two or three turns before making his 2026 debut. Despite being set back by the injury in camp, Kelly was able to make three starts during spring training and most recently covered 52 pitches and two-plus innings Monday. He's expected to build on that workload in a rehab start with Triple-A Reno on April 3 and is tentatively scheduled for another minor-league tune-up outing April 8 before likely returning from the IL thereafter.