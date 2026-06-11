Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Pitches well but gets no support

Kelly (5-5) took the loss against Miami on Thursday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one batter over six innings.

Kelly didn't allow any extra-base hits and was efficient in getting through six frames on 74 pitches. However, the two runs he allowed were enough to saddle him with the loss, as Arizona managed just three hits and no runs against five Marlins hurlers. Kelly did notch his fifth quality start of the campaign and rebounded well after yielding seven runs over five innings against Washington in his previous outing. He'll carry a 5.46 ERA and 1.45 WHIP into his next start, which is scheduled to be at home against the Angels.