Kelly (calf) played catch out to 90 feet Wednesday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Kelly, who was diagnosed with a blood clot in his calf, spoke with reporters Thursday and said the swelling had subsided "a little bit" and feels he's trending in the right direction. The right-hander is expected to undergo a follow-up ultrasound early next week. It's unclear when Kelly will be able to return to the mound.
