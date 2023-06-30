Kelly (calf) played catch out to 90 feet Wednesday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Kelly, who was diagnosed with a blood clot in his calf, spoke with reporters Thursday and said the swelling had subsided "a little bit" and feels he's trending in the right direction. The right-hander is expected to undergo a follow-up ultrasound early next week. It's unclear when Kelly will be able to return to the mound.