Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Ready to start Wednesday

Kelly (leg) is listed as the Diamondbacks' probable starting pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Rockies in Arizona.

Kelly was lifted midway through the sixth inning of his latest start Friday against the Dodgers due to right leg cramping, but the veteran right-hander looks ready to return to the hill on four days' rest after receiving treatment for the issue. Though Kelly's ERA (4.88) and WHIP (1.47) currently sit at career-worst levels, he's at least consistently provided the Diamondbacks with length in his starts, working at least five innings in 17 consecutive outings.