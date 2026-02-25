Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Ruled out for Opening Day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Wednesday that Kelly (back) will not be ready in time for Opening Day, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Tests on Kelly's back did not reveal any structural damage, but he still feels something in his back when he throws. It's not clear when he might be ready to pitch in games, but it's not imminent. Lovullo declined to name a replacement for Kelly for Opening Day, but that assignment could go to Zac Gallen. Kelly's injury might also open up a rotation spot for Michael Soroka.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Undergoes additional tests on back•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Awaiting MRI results•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Live BP cancelled due to back issue•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Named Opening Day starter•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Back with Diamondbacks•
-
Rangers' Merrill Kelly: Hit hard in loss•