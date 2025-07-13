Kelly (8-5) allowed one run on one hit and four walks while striking out six over five innings to earn the win over the Angels on Sunday.

Kelly battled calf discomfort in his last start, but he looks to be fine after a 98-pitch start, though he landed just 58 of those pitches for strikes. He was still able to limit the damage to a Mike Trout RBI single in the third inning, and the Diamondbacks gave Kelly plenty of support to pick up his first win in four starts. The four walks matched his season high from his first start of the year, while the right-hander was able to keep the ball in the yard for the first time in six outings. He's at a 3.34 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 113:33 K:BB across 116 innings over 20 starts this season. Kelly should be in line for a start in Arizona's home series versus the Cardinals after the All-Star break.