Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Suffers seventh loss

Kelly (5-7) took the loss Monday, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks over six innings against St. Louis. He struck out two.

Kelly ran into some trouble in the third and fourth innings but was able to mitigate the damage fairly well and record a quality start, though a lack of offense from Arizona saddled the 37-year-old with the loss. The right-hander has had spurts of success but has mostly struggled in 2026, posting a 5.71 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 44:31 K:BB across 75.2 innings (13 starts). Having lost each of his four most recent starts, Kelly will look to reverse that trend in his next outing, tentatively scheduled for Saturday at Tampa Bay.