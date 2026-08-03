Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Tagged for five runs in loss

Kelly (8-9) took the loss Sunday against the Guardians, allowing five runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out five over five innings.

Kelly surrendered a leadoff solo homer to Patrick Bailey in the third inning as part of a two-run frame. The right-hander would run into more trouble in the fifth, when Cleveland reached safely with five consecutive batters and plated three more runs. Arizona's offense offered no support, as the Diamondbacks were shut out in the defeat. The four walks matched Kelly's highest total since April 28. He'll carry a 5.04 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 76:46 K:BB into his next scheduled start Friday against the Dodgers.