Kelly struck out three over two hitless and scoreless innings in Friday's start against the Cubs.

Kelly made his Cactus League debut Friday and retired all six batters faced. He's coming off a career-high 201.1 innings in 2023, including the postseason, so the Diamondbacks held him back for a bit this spring. The right-hander will get at least another three preseason outings, before he's expected to start the second game of the regular season, Mar. 29, at home against Colorado.