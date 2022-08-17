Kelly registered a no-decision during Tuesday's 2-1 loss to San Francisco, allowing four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in seven scoreless innings.

Kelly outdueled San Francisco starter Jakob Junis through seven innings, but Arizona closer Ian Kennedy served up a Brandon Crawford walkoff homer to erase a potential win. Despite surrendering just five runs in 26 innings across his last four starts, the 33-year-old has failed to earn a win. Additionally, Kelly has struck out 26 batters during the stretch for an improved 9.0 K/9 compared to a 7.6 mark on the season. The righty carries a 2.81 ERA and 1.12 WHIP into his next start, scheduled to come at home against St. Louis on Sunday.