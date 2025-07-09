Kelly (7-5) allowed one run on four hits and struck out four without walking a batter over seven innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Padres.

Kelly was stuck with an unlucky loss, as he gave up the lone run of the game on a Luis Arraez solo shot to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning. This was the fifth straight start in which Kelly has given up a home run. He's given up 16 runs (13 earned) over 29 innings in that span, which has been one of his more modest stretches in a strong campaign. Overall, Kelly has a 3.41 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 107:29 K:BB across 111 innings over 19 starts. He is projected to start this weekend on the road versus the Angels.