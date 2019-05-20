Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Absent from Monday's lineup

Flores (foot) isn't in Monday's starting lineup against San Diego.

Flores had to leave Sunday's contest after getting drilled on the foot by a pitch, and he was later diagnosed with a foot contusion. He'll be forced to miss at least one start while on the mend. Ketel Marte will move to the keystone while Jarrod Dyson nabs a start in center field with Flores out of the mix.

More News
Our Latest Stories