Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Another multi-hit effort

Flores went 3-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 11-5 win over the Dodgers.

The back injury that Flores experienced earlier this week has not slowed him. He's recorded multiple hits in the two games since his return and has six in his last eight starts, going 17-for-30 with four home runs and 10 RBI during that stretch. The Diamondbacks have been using him primarily against left-handed starters, but with Jake Lamb's issues piling up (.103 over last 13 games) and Flores holding his own against righties (.306), he may be used against all pitchers.