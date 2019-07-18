Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Back from injury
Flores (foot) was activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday.
Flores has been sidelined since mid-May with a fractured right foot, but he's been cleared to rejoin the Diamondbacks after completing a six-game rehab assignment during which he went 11-for-22 with four doubles, five RBI and a 2:2 BB:K. The utility infielder is expected to see regular at-bats against lefties, though he could find himself on the bench more often than not with a right-hander starting for the opposition. Kevin Cron was optioned to Triple-A Reno to free up a spot on the roster for Flores.
