Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Bats leadoff

Flores went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Reds.

Flores, who has a career-best .357 on-base percentage in 2019, batted leadoff for just the fifth time this season. It appears manager Torey Lovullo is looking to unlock the team from its recent offensive funk, so he tweaked the order. Arizona has scored three or fewer runs in nine straight games and lost seven of them, dropping 5.5 games back in the wild-card race.