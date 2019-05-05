Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Benched in series finale

Flores is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Flores capitalized on his first two starts at Coors Field this weekend, going a combined 4-for-9 with a pair of doubles, three RBI and a run. With a tough righty (German Marquez) on the hill in the series finale, Flores will head to the bench in favor of Ildemaro Vargas.

