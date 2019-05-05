Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Benched in series finale
Flores is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.
Flores capitalized on his first two starts at Coors Field this weekend, going a combined 4-for-9 with a pair of doubles, three RBI and a run. With a tough righty (German Marquez) on the hill in the series finale, Flores will head to the bench in favor of Ildemaro Vargas.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Heads to bench after homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Launches first homer for Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Multiple hits Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Heads to bench•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Sitting Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Benched Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...