Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Benched Saturday
Flores is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cubs.
With Jarrod Dyson entering the lineup in center field, Ketel Marte will shift to the middle infield for the afternoon and bump Flores to the bench in the process. Flores could see his playing-time outlook notice a downturn after the Diamondbacks acquired utility man Blake Swihart from the Red Sox on Friday. Swihart will join the team in Pittsburgh for Arizona's series opener Monday against the Pirates and could be the mix for starts at second base in light of Flores' struggles this season.
