Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Continues to hit

Flores went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Rays.

Flores hit his second home run of the season in the ninth inning when the Diamondbacks mounted a futile rally already down by five runs. Much of his production has come in the last 10 games, a stretch in which he's had five multi-hit games. The infielder is slashing .414/.452/.690 with two homers and 10 RBI during his hot streak. Prior to that, Flores was hitting .203 with just two RBI over the first 22 games.

