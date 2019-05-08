Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Continues to hit
Flores went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Rays.
Flores hit his second home run of the season in the ninth inning when the Diamondbacks mounted a futile rally already down by five runs. Much of his production has come in the last 10 games, a stretch in which he's had five multi-hit games. The infielder is slashing .414/.452/.690 with two homers and 10 RBI during his hot streak. Prior to that, Flores was hitting .203 with just two RBI over the first 22 games.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Benched in series finale•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Heads to bench after homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Launches first homer for Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Multiple hits Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Heads to bench•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Sitting Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MVP, bust for all 30 teams
Want a lay of the land as we near the quarter-way point in the season? Scott White goes team...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, top picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners/losers
Nick Senzel hit a pair of homers on Monday, and looks like he may be a star in the making.
-
Top 30 IL stashes; Ohtani's return
Your ability to stash Shohei Ohtani in an IL spot is quickly coming to an end, but as Scott...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
With the first week of May in the books, it's time to take a look back and see whose stock...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...