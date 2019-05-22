Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Dealing with fractured foot
Flores was diagnosed with a fractured foot Wednesday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Flores suffered the injury when he was hit by a pitch Sunday and subsequently landed on the 10-day injured list. The 27-year-old has no official timeline for his return since the severity of the fracture remains unclear, but it seems safe to say he'll spend more than the 10-day minimum on the shelf. Ketel Marte figures to take over as the primary second baseman in his absence, likely to the benefit of Jarrod Dyson in center field.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Moves to injured list•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Sits again Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Absent from Monday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Diagnosed with foot contusion•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Exits after HBP•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Sitting again Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.
-
Scott White's 'Do Not Drop' list
Want to know who to add? We've got you covered several times over. Who to drop, though, is...