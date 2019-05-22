Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Dealing with fractured foot

Flores was diagnosed with a fractured foot Wednesday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Flores suffered the injury when he was hit by a pitch Sunday and subsequently landed on the 10-day injured list. The 27-year-old has no official timeline for his return since the severity of the fracture remains unclear, but it seems safe to say he'll spend more than the 10-day minimum on the shelf. Ketel Marte figures to take over as the primary second baseman in his absence, likely to the benefit of Jarrod Dyson in center field.

