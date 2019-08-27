Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Delivers three hits in return

Flores returned to the lineup Monday and went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in a 6-4 win over the Giants.

Flores sat out three games over the weekend with a back issue but was available to play if need be. He got the start Monday against a right-hander (Tylor Beede), a situation that's become increasingly rare since his return from a foot injury mid-July.

