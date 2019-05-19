Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Diagnosed with foot contusion

Flores was diagnosed with a right foot contusion after exiting Sunday's game early.

Flores was hit on the foot by a Drew Pomeranz offering in the second inning and exited the game as a result. The severity of the injury is unclear, though if he were to miss time Jarrod Dyson would be the likely beneficiary with Ketel Marte taking over second base duties.

