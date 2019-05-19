Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Diagnosed with foot contusion
Flores was diagnosed with a right foot contusion after exiting Sunday's game early.
Flores was hit on the foot by a Drew Pomeranz offering in the second inning and exited the game as a result. The severity of the injury is unclear, though if he were to miss time Jarrod Dyson would be the likely beneficiary with Ketel Marte taking over second base duties.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Exits after HBP•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Sitting again Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Checks out of lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Continues to hit•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Benched in series finale•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Heads to bench after homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...