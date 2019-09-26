Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Drives in four
Flores went 3-for-4 with a double, home run and four RBI Wednesday against the Cardinals.
Flores ended the game only a triple shy of the cycle. He began the his production immediately, lacing a two-RBI double in the first frame. Five innings later he capped a seven-run inning for the Diamondbacks by clubbing a two-run homer, his ninth of the season. Though his season was derailed by a foot injury that cost him two months, he's posted a strong .316/.362/.488 line across 87 contests.
