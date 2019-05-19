Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Exits after HBP

Flores exited Sunday's game after being hit on the foot by a pitch in the second inning, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Flores was hit on the foot by a Drew Pomeranz offering in the second inning. There has been no injury diagnosis yet, though Ketel Marte moved to second base and Jarrod Dyson entered the game in center field to cover for Flores.

