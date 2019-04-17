Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Grabs seat Wednesday

Flores is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Braves.

Flores has started five of the last six games for Arizona, going 4-for-17 (.235) with a 1:2 BB:K in those contests. He'll grab a seat on the bench Wednesday, with Ketel Marte starting at the keystone and Jarrod Dyson entering the lineup in center field.

