Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Grabs seat Wednesday
Flores is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Braves.
Flores has started five of the last six games for Arizona, going 4-for-17 (.235) with a 1:2 BB:K in those contests. He'll grab a seat on the bench Wednesday, with Ketel Marte starting at the keystone and Jarrod Dyson entering the lineup in center field.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: On bench Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Sits for series finale•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Batting leadoff•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Sits again Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying or selling aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Chris Sale's fail, James Paxton's...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
Several aces have shown some vulnerabilities in the early going, but they haven't slipped too...
-
Waivers and Tuesday winners/losers
It's time to overanalyze another Chris Sale start, and Heath Cummings gives you five players...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...
-
Waivers, winners, and losers
Clayton Kershaw is back! Heath Cummings discusses that and other happenings from Monday, including...