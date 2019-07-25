Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Has first hits since return
Flores went 2-for-4 in Wednesday's win over the Orioles.
Flores started against Baltimore left-hander John Means, just the second start in the seven games since he was activated off the injured list. He went hitless in his first seven plate appearances before rapping out a pair of hits Wednesday. Flores is expected to be in the lineup whenever a lefty is on the mound. When the Diamondbacks face a right-hander, manager Torey Lovullo has used Eduardo Escobar at second base and Jake Lamb at third.
