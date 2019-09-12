Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Heads to bench Thursday

Flores is not in Thursday's lineup against the Mets.

Flores has started six of the last eight games, with five of those starts coming against righties. He is hitting .250 with one home run in 24 at-bats over that stretch. Jake Lamb draws the start at third base against righty Marcus Stroman while Eduardo Escobar slides over to the keystone.

