Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Heads to bench

Flores is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates.

Flores will sit for the second time in the series while he continues to fall short of expectations at the plate. The 27-year-old has yet to hit a home run and is sitting on a lowly .522 OPS, this season, which ranks 194th among the 209 players who have logged at least 70 plate appearances.

