Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Hits third homer
Flores went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the Rockies.
Flores came through with an RBI single in the first inning and followed up with the solo homer in the fifth to help build a 5-2 lead, though the Diamondbacks were unable to hold on for the win. The home run is the 27-year-old's first since being activated off the injured list July 18, and he has a .318/.362/.432 slash line in 44 at-bats since rejoining the team.
