Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Logs third consecutive start
Flores will start at second base and bat second Wednesday against the Yankees.
Flores drew starts the past two days when the Diamondbacks opposed left-handed pitchers Caleb Smith and J.A. Happ, and now he'll stick in the lineup for a third straight game with right-hander Masahiro Tanaka on the bump for New York. His inclusion in the starting nine shouldn't be taken as an indication that Flores has captured a full-time role, as he'll likely just starting Wednesday so Ketel Marte can get a breather. Flores still appears to be a short-side platoon player for Arizona.
