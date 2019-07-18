Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: May not have full-time role

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Flores (foot) will play against every left-hander when he returns, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Flores, who could be activated for Thursday's series opener against the Brewers, may not have a full-time role. Lovullo said Flores "will get every lefty," meaning Eduardo Escobar would slide to third base. When a right-hander's on the mound, Escobar will likely play second base while Jake Lamb handles third base. That leaves Christian Walker as the team's primary first baseman.