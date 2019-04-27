Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Multiple hits Friday

Flores went 2-for-3 with a walk, three RBI and one run scored in Friday's 8-3 win over the Cubs.

Flores contributed early offense with a weak grounder that eluded Ben Zobrist and delivered two runs in Arizona's three-run first inning. This was his first multi-RBI game of the season. Flores' sluggish to start -- he's hitting just .222 with five RBI over 23 games -- makes him an ideal candidate to sit out games when manager Torey Lovullo wants to get the Diamondbacks' hot hitters in the lineup.