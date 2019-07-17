Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Nearing return

Flores (foot) will be reassessed Wednesday after playing two rehab games at Triple-A Reno, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Flores recently moved his rehab from the rookie-level Arizona League to Reno and went 4-for-9 with four RBI. If all checks out, he could be activated for Thursday's game against Milwaukee.

More News
Our Latest Stories