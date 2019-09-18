Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Not in lineup
Flores is not starting Wednesday against Miami.
Flores owns an excellent .405/.450/.716 slash line with six homers and just six strikeouts over his last 22 games. Eduardo Escobar will be the second baseman Wednesday, with Jake Lamb starting at third base.
