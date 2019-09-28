Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Not starting Saturday

Flores is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres.

Flores has hit very well down the stretch, posting a .383/.426/.670 slash line while striking out just 8.9 percent of the time over his last 28 games. Eduardo Escobar slides to second base Saturday, with Jake Lamb starting at third.

