Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Nursing back injury

Flores has a minor back injury and hasn't seen game action since Tuesday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Manager Torey Lovullo said Flores has been available off the bench the last couple days, so it doesn't appear to be a serious concern. It's poor timing for the 28-year-old, as he has a .421/.463/.789 slash line with four home runs in 16 games in August.

