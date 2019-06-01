Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Performs upper-body work
Flores (foot) is limited while in a walking boot but has continued to do upper-body maintenance, Jenna Ortiz of the Arizona Republic reports.
The Diamondbacks have not released a timetable for Flores' return, but it's safe to assume he'll miss longer than the 10-day minimum. Ketel Marte and Ildemaro Vargas are picking up starts at second base while Flores is unavailable.
