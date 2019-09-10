Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Provides lone run

Flores went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Mets.

Flores' fifth-inning blast was all the Diamondbacks' offense could muster against Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom. For Flores, the homer was his ninth and first off a right-hander in 2019. He was recently promoted from being a starter against left-handed pitching only to playing everyday.

