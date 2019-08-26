Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Rejoins lineup

Flores (back) is starting at second base and hitting fifth Monday against the Giants, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Flores has been cleared to rejoin the lineup after missing the past four games with a minor back injury. The utility man, who is slashing .361/.409/.607 with four home runs and a 5:7 K:BB in 25 second-half games, will face righty Tyler Beede in his first game back.