Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Serves as DH in AZL

Flores (foot) went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored for the AZL Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Flores served as the designated hitter and did not play the full game in what was his first game action since May 19. He'll likely need several more rehab games. When Flores starts playing the field and on back-to-back days, that will be a sign the Diamondbacks are preparing to activate him.