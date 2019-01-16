Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Signs with Diamondbacks

Flores agreed to a one-year deal with a club option with the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Flores is unlikely to be an everyday starter in Arizona but will have the opportunity for frequent at-bats in an infield which includes a number of similar players. None of Jake Lamb, Ketel Marte, Eduardo Escobar or Nick Ahmed will be confused with a star player, but all can provide competent performances, so Flores isn't there to plug any particular hole. With a respectable .262/.303/.424 career slash line (good for a 99 wRC+) and the ability to play second and third base, the 27-year-old won't hurt the Diamondbacks or fantasy owners but doesn't provide a whole lot of reason to get excited, either.