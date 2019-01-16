Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Signs with Diamondbacks
Flores agreed to a one-year deal with a club option with the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Flores is unlikely to be an everyday starter in Arizona but will have the opportunity for frequent at-bats in an infield which includes a number of similar players. None of Jake Lamb, Ketel Marte, Eduardo Escobar or Nick Ahmed will be confused with a star player, but all can provide competent performances, so Flores isn't there to plug any particular hole. With a respectable .262/.303/.424 career slash line (good for a 99 wRC+) and the ability to play second and third base, the 27-year-old won't hurt the Diamondbacks or fantasy owners but doesn't provide a whole lot of reason to get excited, either.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 100 prospects for 2019
Who are the prospects worth knowing in Fantasy Baseball? Scott White shares his top 100, taking...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
Scott White just revealed his top 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers at SportsLine
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...