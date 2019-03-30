Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Sits again Saturday

Flores is on the bench for the second straight game Saturday against the Dodgers.

Flores started on Opening Day at second base with a lefty on the mound. He's since sat twice against righties, with Ketel Marte playing second and Jarrod Dyson entering the lineup in center field on both occasions. It's possible that Flores and Dyson will be platooning this season.

