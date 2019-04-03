Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Sits for series finale

Flores is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Padres.

Flores has started the past three games for the Diamondbacks, going 4-for-12 with a double, a walk and a pair of runs scored in those contests. Eduardo Escobar will cover the keystone in his absence, with Christian Walker and Jake Lamb manning first and third base, respectively.

