Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Sits Friday despite hot streak

Flores did not play in Friday's game against the Dodgers.

It's not surprising that Flores sat against a right-hander -- it's been standard practice since he returned from a foot injury in July -- but he's been the team's hottest hitter (17-for-30, 1.673 OPS) over the past two weeks. His defensive limitations may be part of manager Torey Lovullo's reasoning behind not having him in the lineup daily, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Lovullo would not acknowledge Piecoro's theory, but the manager said he doesn't want to ask too much of Flores and wanted to keep him fresh for the days that he plays, suggesting that Flores will remain on the bench most days against right-handers despite what has been a dominant stretch of hitting.

