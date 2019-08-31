Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Sits Friday despite hot streak
Flores did not play in Friday's game against the Dodgers.
It's not surprising that Flores sat against a right-hander -- it's been standard practice since he returned from a foot injury in July -- but he's been the team's hottest hitter (17-for-30, 1.673 OPS) over the past two weeks. His defensive limitations may be part of manager Torey Lovullo's reasoning behind not having him in the lineup daily, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Lovullo would not acknowledge Piecoro's theory, but the manager said he doesn't want to ask too much of Flores and wanted to keep him fresh for the days that he plays, suggesting that Flores will remain on the bench most days against right-handers despite what has been a dominant stretch of hitting.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Another multi-hit effort•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Delivers three hits in return•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Rejoins lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Nursing back injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Swats sixth homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Posts four hits•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, best picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....