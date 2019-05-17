Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Sitting again Friday

Flores isn't starting Friday's game against the Giants.

The 27-year-old will remain on the bench for the second straight contest, allowing for Ketel Marte to start at the keystone and Jarrod Dyson to man center field. Flores has gone 0-for-9 at the dish over his last three games.

