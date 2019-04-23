Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Sitting Tuesday

Flores isn't in Tuesday's starting lineup against the Pirates.

Flores is 0-for-8 at the plate over his past two games, so he'll take a seat for the second game of the mid-week series. In his absence, Ketel Marte will move to the keystone, with Jarrod Dyson starting in center field.

