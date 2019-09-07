Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Starts against right-hander

Flores went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 7-5 win over the Reds.

For the second consecutive game, Flores was in the lineup against a right-handed starter, a departure from manager Torey Lovullo's established pattern of starting him against left-handers only. While most of his power has come off of lefties this season, Flores has a respectable .299 batting average against righties. It looks like Lovullo will use Flores over Jake Lamb for the time being as the Diamondbacks chase down a playoff spot.