Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Starts against right-hander
Flores went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 7-5 win over the Reds.
For the second consecutive game, Flores was in the lineup against a right-handed starter, a departure from manager Torey Lovullo's established pattern of starting him against left-handers only. While most of his power has come off of lefties this season, Flores has a respectable .299 batting average against righties. It looks like Lovullo will use Flores over Jake Lamb for the time being as the Diamondbacks chase down a playoff spot.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: In line for expanding role•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Sits Friday despite hot streak•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Another multi-hit effort•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Delivers three hits in return•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Rejoins lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Nursing back injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Week 25 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...