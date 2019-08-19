Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Swats sixth homer

Flores went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's victory over San Francisco.

Flores entered the game with a lifetime .176 average against Madison Bumgarner but collected a pair of hits against the southpaw Sunday, including a 422-foot homer to left field in the fifth inning. The two-hit performance capped a fantastic three-game stretch against the Giants in which Flores went 8-for-13 with three home runs. The 28-year-old has been red hot in August, batting .457 (16-for-35) in 15 games.

