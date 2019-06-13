Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Undergoes testing
Flores underwent testing on his fractured right foot to determine if he can begin to ramp up activity, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
The team is awaiting the results of the testing. Flores, who has been limited to upper-body work, has been out since May 19 when he was hit by a pitch on the foot. Given the length of time away from activity, Flores will likely need a rehab assignment.
