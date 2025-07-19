Dodgers' Michael Kopech: Begins throwing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kopech (knee) began a throwing program Saturday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Kopech underwent surgery in early July to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. He moved to the 60-day IL shortly afterward, so he isn't eligible to rejoin the active roster until Aug. 27, but the 29-year-old reliever said Saturday that he's optimistic he'll be ready by then.
